BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

