BioNTech SE to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.91. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

