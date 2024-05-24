BioSyent Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
BioSyent Price Performance
OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.55 on Friday. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.
About BioSyent
