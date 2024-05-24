Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $68,865.53 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,356.85 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.00720622 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00058758 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00091272 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,702,903 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
