BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $83.14 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.