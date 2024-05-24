BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,185 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPP. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 17,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,631. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.