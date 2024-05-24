BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,751 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 6,986,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,129,227. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $309.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.