BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.94. 36,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,376. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.97 and its 200-day moving average is $295.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.