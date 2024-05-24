BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,451 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 619,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

