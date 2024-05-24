BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 177,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 306,036 shares.The stock last traded at $16.66 and had previously closed at $16.74.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.
