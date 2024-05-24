BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA) Insider Buys £20,500 in Stock

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Soquar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,054.91).

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Sustainable American Income stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 52-week low of GBX 172.50 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 207 ($2.63). The company has a market capitalization of £155.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,683.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.60.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. BlackRock Sustainable American Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,666.67%.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

