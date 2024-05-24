Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 158,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 0.4 %

BX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.