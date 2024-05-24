Bloom Burton Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioSyent in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.80 million.

BioSyent Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at BioSyent

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.60. BioSyent has a 52-week low of C$7.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

In related news, insider BioSyent Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,627.95. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioSyent

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.