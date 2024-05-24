Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.64.

NYSE BE opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 in the last ninety days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

