Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,141,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 5,700,950 shares.The stock last traded at $16.08 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

