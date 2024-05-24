BMO Capital Markets Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after buying an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4,163.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 882,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after buying an additional 861,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after buying an additional 739,112 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.