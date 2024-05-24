BMO Capital Markets Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $161.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.