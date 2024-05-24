BMO Capital Markets Trims Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Target Price to $53.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

