Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 1.3 %

Booking stock traded up $50.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,803.19. 88,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,011. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,597.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3,490.14.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

