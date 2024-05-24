Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $156.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.