Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $15,810,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Boston Properties by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

