Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $167.34

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $167.34 and last traded at $171.19, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.91.
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.88.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $786.55 million during the quarter.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
