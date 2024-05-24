Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 1.2%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.78. Approximately 4,254,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,398,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 103,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 138,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $158,223,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

