Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target at $12.83

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500,095 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

