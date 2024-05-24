Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $21.08

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

