Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$12.88

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $109,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.84. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.14 and a 12-month high of C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

