Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price at $107.86

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CONMED has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 36.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,349,000 after acquiring an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $27,343,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CONMED by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 80,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

