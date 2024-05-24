Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $40.63

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 168,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

