Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) PT at $300.54

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.54.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $332.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average is $271.00. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $336.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

