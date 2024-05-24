Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

