Brokers Set Expectations for Phunware, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. Phunware had a negative net margin of 257.36% and a negative return on equity of 403.47%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.50) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Phunware has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Phunware as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

