Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys $102,459.75 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,992.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 2.6 %
Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.
About Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
