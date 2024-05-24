Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys $102,459.75 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $102,459.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,992.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 2.6 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

