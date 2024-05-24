Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.68. 88,812 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.