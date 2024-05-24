Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 914.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 329,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.70. 692,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

