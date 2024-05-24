Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.57 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

