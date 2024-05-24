Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $33.01 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $33,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. 56,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

