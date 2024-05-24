Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

