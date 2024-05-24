Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $40.36 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 96,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,647,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,140,000 after buying an additional 152,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 4,073,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,276,336. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

