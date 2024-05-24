Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $42.12 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $42,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $223,487. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK
FS KKR Capital Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.