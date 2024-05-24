Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,197. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $317.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.47 and a 200 day moving average of $285.56.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

