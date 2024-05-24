Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

