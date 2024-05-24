Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$93.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$91.00 to C$93.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE TD traded up C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,114. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.98 and a 52-week high of C$87.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.