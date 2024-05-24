Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.21) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Atalaya Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Atalaya Mining

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 411 ($5.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £575.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,817.39, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 281 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.27).

In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.18), for a total value of £315,900 ($401,499.75). Company insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

