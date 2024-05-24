Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $79.91. 2,830,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

