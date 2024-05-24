Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 55,483.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

