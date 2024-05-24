CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNA. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $824.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 23.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

