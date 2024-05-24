Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Cascades alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cascades

Cascades Trading Down 2.1 %

CAS opened at C$9.53 on Friday. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$959.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.7103548 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cascades’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$898,464.00. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.