CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $11,780,000.00 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $3,421.44.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $11,860,000.00.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,098. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.67, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Read Our Latest Report on CCCS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCC Intelligent Solutions
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.