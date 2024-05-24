Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 350,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.