Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.08.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 1,087.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
